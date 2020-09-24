Sharma hits 80 as Mumbai break UAE jinx in IPL

Skipper Rohit Sharma Wednesday struck a brisk 80 to help holders Mumbai Indians win their first match in the United Arab Emirates in seven attempts during two IPL editions.

Mumbai lost five matches in the 2014 season—the first half of which was played in the UAE due to elections in India—and went down in the opener of the Twenty20 tournament this season.

Sharma put on a key second-wicket stand of 90 with Suryakumar Yadav, who hit 47, to guide Mumbai to 195 for five and a 49-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi.

“It was only two players (Sharma and Kieron Pollard) from the 2014 squad (that are with Mumbai this season),” Sharma, named man of the match, said.