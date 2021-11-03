Sharma, Rahul power India to 210-2 in must-win T20 World Cup match

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul hammered half-centuries to guide India to a towering 210 for two in a must-win Twenty20 World Cup match against Afghanistan on Wednesday.

Sharma (74) and Rahul (69) put on an opening partnership of 140 to lay the foundation for the tournament's highest total so far in the Super 12 match in Abu Dhabi.

Afghanistan had posted 190-4 in their opening win against Scotland. Sharma took five balls to get going with a boundary off skipper Mohammad Nabi and then tore into the bowling attack.