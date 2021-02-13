Sharma ton helps India to 300-6 in second Test

Rohit Sharma scored a dazzling 161 to propel India to a healthy score in front of returning fans as England's bowlers hit back late on the opening day of the second Test Saturday.

India reached 300 for six at stumps after electing to bat first in Chennai. Rishabh Pant, on 33, and Axar Patel, on five, were batting at close of play.

Spinners Jack Leach and Moeen Ali claimed two wickets each on a pitch that offered turn. Ali bowled skipper Virat Kohli for nought to put India in trouble at 86-3.

Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane, who made 67, put together a fourth-wicket stand of 162 to raise the noise of cheering fans who had been allowed into the ground for the first time since the pandemic.