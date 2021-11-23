Sharmin’s magnificent 130* guides Bangladesh to 270-run win over USA

Sharmin Akhter’s first-ever ton for Bangladesh guided the country to earn massive 270-run victory against United States of America (USA) in their 2nd Group B match of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifiers at Sunrise Sports Club ground in the Zimbabwean capital Harare on Tuesday, reports UNB.

Earlier on Sunday, Bangladesh team made a flying start in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup qualifiers upsetting Pakistan by three wickets with two balls remaining in the opening match at Old Hararians Stadium in the Zimbabwean capital Harare.