Shaw, Rabada propel Delhi to big win over Chennai

In yet another dismal show, three-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) suffered a 44-run defeat against a charged-up Delhi Capitals (DC) on Friday night, and will now need a quick turnaround to put their campaign back on track.

Credit is, however, due to DC’s Prithivi Shaw for his 43-ball 64 and South African pacers Kagiso Rabada (3/26) and Anrich Nortje (2/21) for their superb spells.

This was the second consecutive defeat of the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led team as they were outplayed in every department of the game by Delhi, who rode an all-round effort to set up their second win of the season, at the Dubai International Cricket stadium. DC are now on top of the points table with four points from two matches.