Shoriful, Shakib restrict Zimbabwe to 240

Zimbabwe skipper Brendan Taylor added 46 off 57 before he was out strangely hitting the wicket.
Dion Myers (34 off 59), Sikandar Raza (30 off 44) and Regis Chakabva (26 off 32) altogether put up a moderate score against the visitors after losing early wickets in face of Bangladesh's blowing attack.
Shoriful Islam was the peak of Bangladesh’s bowlers, claiming 4-46, followed by Shakib Al Hasan (2-42). Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin and Mehidy Hasan Miraz shared three wickets.
Bangladesh lead the three-match series 1-0.