Shoriful, Shakib restrict Zimbabwe to 240

Staff Correspondent
A haul of four wickets by pacer Shoriful Islam coupled with another pair of wickets by all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan helped Bangladesh restrict Zimbabwe to 240 in the second ODI match at Harare Sports Club ground on Sunday.

Wessley Madhevere scored 56 off 63 balls to help the host finish at 240 for 9 in 50 overs.

Zimbabwe skipper Brendan Taylor added 46 off 57 before he was out strangely hitting the wicket.

Dion Myers (34 off 59), Sikandar Raza (30 off 44) and Regis Chakabva (26 off 32) altogether put up a moderate score against the visitors after losing early wickets in face of Bangladesh's blowing attack.

Shoriful Islam was the peak of Bangladesh’s bowlers, claiming 4-46, followed by Shakib Al Hasan (2-42). Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin and Mehidy Hasan Miraz shared three wickets.

Bangladesh lead the three-match series 1-0.

