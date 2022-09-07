Pakistan opt to bowl against Afghanistan in key Asia Cup tie

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and elected to field first against Afghanistan in their bid to seal a final spot in the Asia Cup Twenty20 tournament on Wednesday.

If Pakistan win this Super Four match in Sharjah they will face Sri Lanka in Sunday's final and knock arch-rivals India out of the tournament, which acts as a tune-up to the T20 World Cup in October-November.

Pakistan come in unchanged from their previous win over India, who have lost both their Super Four matches so far.