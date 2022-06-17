Slow-go Brathwaite puts Windies in charge

Kraigg Brathwaite's ponderous progress towards an 11th Test century put the West Indies in control at 159 for three in reply to Bangladesh's paltry first innings total of 103 at lunch on the second day of the first Test on Friday.

Resuming on 42 with his team at 95 for two after the bowlers' demolition job on the opening day, the West Indies captain continued with his calm but snail pace manner in getting to 75 at the interval.

He has already faced 239 deliveries, stroking eight fours, in more than five hours at the crease from the start of the innings when he opened the batting in partnership with John Campbell.