Australia reeling on 94-3 after Ashwin strikes twice

India’s Ravichandran Ashwin took two wickets in one over including Steve Smith for a duck to leave Australia reeling on 94-3 at lunch on Friday’s opening day of the second Test.

Usman Khawaja looked to steady the innings after fellow opener David Warner fell for 15, but Ashwin grabbed two in the space of three balls to rattle the tourists in New Delhi.

The left-handed Khawaja was batting on 50 alongside the recalled Travis Head, on one, at the break at Arun Jaitley Stadium.