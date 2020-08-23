Smith to miss booing fans on England return

Steve Smith will miss the boos and jeers from the spectators during next month’s limited-overs series in England which will be played behind closed doors, the Australia run-machine said on Sunday before leaving for the tour.

The former Australia captain was jeered by the crowd in last year’s Ashes series for the 2018 ball-tampering scandal that unfolded in South Africa on his watch.

“I do like batting there,” Smith told reporters before departing for Australia’s first international tour since the COVID-19 pandemic halted professional cricket.