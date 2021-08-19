Smith, Warner return as Australia name squad for T20I World Cup

Aaron Finch will lead a strong Australian squad at the T20 international World Cup in Oman and the UAE with opener David Warner and former skipper Steve Smith also returning to action.

While Smith returns from an elbow injury and skipper Finch is recovering well from recent knee surgery, Warner was rested for the recent tours of West Indies and Bangladesh. Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Marcus Stoinis and Pat Cummins are also back in action after missing the recent tours.