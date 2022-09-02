We need to control our emotions: Shakib

Bangladesh team director Khaled Mahmud hit back, saying: “I don’t see any (world-class) bowler in Sri Lanka as well... we have at least two.”
The battle of words moved to social media with former Sri Lanka skipper Mahela Jayawardene tweeting: “Looks like it’s time for (our) bowlers to show the class and batters to show who they are on the field.”
Shakib denied after the defeat that ended their Asia Cup hopes that the off-field chatter had affected them, but admitted his Bangladesh team needed to play more with their heads.
“We are very emotional. That is the other area we need to improve,” Shakib said, with the World Cup in Australia on the horizon in October-November.
“Keep our emotions on the side and play the way we need to play. More looking to give our head in the game than our heart in the game.”
Sri Lanka batsman Bhanuka Rajapaksa offered an olive branch to the Bangladesh players and said Shanaka’s words were misconstrued.
“The statement that the captain made, I don’t think he meant any wrong,” Rajapaksa told reporters.
“Of course, when you compare the (dangerous) Afghanistan bowlers, what we meant was we had a slight advantage facing the Bangladeshi bowlers.”
Rajapaksa added, “Like India-Pakistan, Sri Lanka-Bangladesh is also a good rivalry, but we are friends off the field.
“Some words could hurt the players and hurt the staff. But what the captain meant was not what went through the media.”
After a tempestuous build-up, Bangladesh posted 183-7, a total their bowlers failed to defend.
The Sri Lankan lower-order needed to get 25 runs from the final two overs and gained from the extra runs which came through wides and no-balls by the opposition bowlers.
In the final over, right-arm off-spinner Mahedi Hasan delivered a no-ball when Sri Lanka needed three runs in four balls.
Sri Lanka’s Asitha Fernando smashed the ball straight on the leg-side and the batters completed two runs and guided their team home with the two-wicket victory.
Mahedi, earlier, had bowled another no ball, which gave Sri Lanka’s top-scorer a life when he batting on 29.
Talking about Mahedi Hasan and the match, Shakib said, “He (Mahedi Hasan) has done well in domestic cricket. He has done well under pressure before. No one likes their team bowling no balls. Spinners bowling no balls is a crime.
“We bowled a lot of no balls and wides. I think we were under pressure. We need to work on it for the World Cup. We are looking to improve gradually.”