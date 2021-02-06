South Africa 106-4 in 2nd Test, trails Pakistan by 166 runs

Ashraf anchored Pakistan's lower-order resistance with a top score of 78 not out, including 12 fours, before Nortje wrapped up the innings by claiming the last two wickets in three balls.

Nortje bowled with menacing pace - on a wicket which has eased considerably for batting - to bag his third five-wicket haul in his 10th test match.

"I think with the hard ball there is something for the fast bowlers," Nortje said. He called his performance "definitely special."

Nortje claimed two wickets in the first session, including Babar's off the second ball of the day after Pakistan resumed on 145-3. Azam played a loose cut shot and du Plessis held onto a head-high catch at second slip.

Babar couldn't add to his overnight 77. He had helped to revive Pakistan innings from 22-3 with Fawad Alam on the first day before rain and a wet outfield wiped out the last session on Thursday.

Ashraf showed lot of patience in his more than 3-1/2 hour knock. He prolonged Pakistan's resistance after lunch, adding 30 runs with Yasir (8) and 21 with Nauman Ali (8) before Nortje claimed the last two wickets in three balls.

"I still believe I am a bowling all-rounder and batting is my plus point," Ashraf said.

Hasan, returning to test cricket in this series after a two-year absence, had Dean Elgar (15) caught behind in the last over before tea and then followed it up by uprooting Rassie van der Dussen's off stump in the next delivery.

Du Plessis denied Hasan a hat trick with an edged boundary through slips but his poor run continued when Ashraf got a thin edge in the last session dominated by Pakistan.

Pakistan leads the two-match series 1-0 after beating the Proteas in the first test by seven wickets at Karachi.