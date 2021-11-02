Rabada stars as South Africa outplay Bangladesh in T20 World Cup

Kagiso Rabada on Tuesday hailed South Africa's convincing six-wicket win over Bangladesh to boost their semi-final hopes at the Twenty20 World Cup after the pace spearhead stood out with figures of 3-20.

Rabada and fellow quick Anrich Nortje shared six wickets between them to skittle out Bangladesh for just 84 in 18.2 overs in Abu Dhabi.

South Africa lost four wickets but skipper Temba Bavuma hit an unbeaten 31 and steered the team home in 13.3 overs for a third win from four Super 12 matches.