Miller smashed 23 off 13 balls and Rabada made 13 including the winning boundary as South Africa reached their target of 143 with one ball to spare in Sharjah.

Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga took a hat-trick - the third since the tournament since its inaugural edition in 2007 - but his figures of 3-20 were not enough for Sri Lanka who made 142 in their innings.