South Africa clinch series as Windies skipper blasts team 'insanity'

South Africa capitalised on the misfiring power-hitters of the West Indies to claim a series-clinching 25-run victory in the final T20 International of their five-match contest at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada on Saturday.

Defending a total of 168 for four, thanks to half-centuries from Aiden Markram and Quinton de Kock, all the Proteas' main bowlers made significant strikes to limit the defending World T20 champions to 143 for nine despite a typically flamboyant 52 from opening batsman Evin Lewis.

Fast bowler Lungi Ngidi, who endured a hammering through the first four matches, bounced back with three wickets.