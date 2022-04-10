South Africa extend lead to 320

Taijul Islam took two wickets but South Africa went into the Tea break with a lead of 320 as they reached 84-2 in their second innings at the end of the second session of Day 3 of the second Test between Bangladesh and South Africa at the St. Geroge’s Park in Port Eizabeth on Sunday.

Taijul bowled South Africa skipper Dean Elgar for 26 and trapped Keegan Peterson leg-before wicket for 14 in the last ball of the session while opener Sarel Erwee remained unbeaten on 40.

Earlier in the session, South Africa earned a massive 236-run lead by bowling out Bangladesh for 217 in the first innings.