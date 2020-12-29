South Africa hammer injury-hit Sri Lanka

South Africa wrapped up victory by an innings and 45 runs shortly after lunch on the fourth day of the first Test against Sri Lanka at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka, needing 225 runs to avoid an innings defeat, were bowled out for 180.

Kusal Perera hit a spirited 64 off 87 balls for the tourists and debutant Wanindu Hasaranga slammed 59 off 53 balls, taking advantage as South Africa seemingly tried to lift their over-rate by rushing through six overs of slow bowling after lunch.

Sri Lanka resumed at 65 for two on Tuesday but never recovered after all-rounder Wiaan Mulder dismissed overnight batsman Dinesh Chandimal and Niroshan Dickwella in quick succession.