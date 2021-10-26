South Africa limit West Indies to 143

South Africa restricted holders West Indies to 143 for eight in a game over-shadowed by South African star Quinton de Kock's refusal to take the knee prior to Tuesday's Twenty20 World Cup match.

Cricket South Africa ordered its players to perform the gesture in Dubai and lend their support to the anti-racism movement but De Kock pulled out.

Temba Bavuma's team took the knee after their decision to field first in a crucial Super 12 match of the competition with both teams needing a win after their opening losses.