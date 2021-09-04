Cricket

South Africa opt to bat against Sri Lanka in rain-hit ODI

AFP
Colombo, Sri Lanka
South Africa's captain Keshav Maharaj (R) and Sri Lanka's captain Dasun Shanaka fist bump after the toss before the start of the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Sri Lanka and South Africa at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on 4 September, 2021
South Africa skipper Keshav Maharaj won the toss and elected to bat against Sri Lanka in the rain-delayed second one-day international on Saturday.

Rain ahead of the game in Colombo has reduced the ODI to 47-overs a side with Sri Lanka leading the three-match series 1-0.

South Africa have made three changes with regular captain Temba Bavuma ruled out of the remainder of the limited-overs series, which includes three Twenty20I matches as well, due to a broken thumb.

Bavuma was hit on the hand with a throw from a Sri Lankan fielder while returning to his crease in the team's opening loss. Maharaj will lead the side in the ODI matches.

The tourists have included batsman Reeza Hendricks, all-rounder Wiaan Mulder and debutant spinner George Linde.

Sri Lanka, led by Dasun Shanaka, have come unchanged from their 14-run win on Thursday.

The series, which holds crucial Super League points for both teams as they eye direct qualification for the 2023 50-over World Cup, is being played without spectators due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Squad

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dananjaya, Praveen Jayawickram

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie vane van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje

