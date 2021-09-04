South Africa opt to bat against Sri Lanka in rain-hit ODI

South Africa have made three changes with regular captain Temba Bavuma ruled out of the remainder of the limited-overs series, which includes three Twenty20I matches as well, due to a broken thumb.

Bavuma was hit on the hand with a throw from a Sri Lankan fielder while returning to his crease in the team's opening loss. Maharaj will lead the side in the ODI matches.

The tourists have included batsman Reeza Hendricks, all-rounder Wiaan Mulder and debutant spinner George Linde.