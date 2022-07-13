South Africa pull out of Australia ODI series

South Africa's forfeit could affect their chances of qualifying directly for next year's one-day World Cup in India.
The Proteas are 11th in the World Cup Super League standings, with only the top seven teams apart from hosts India to qualify directly for the 10-team tournament.
South Africa's test team are scheduled to tour Australia for a three-match series starting in Brisbane on 17 December.
Australia pulled out of their test tour of South Africa last year citing heath risks amid the Covid-19 pandemic, a decision greeted by disappointment and frustration by Cricket South Africa. Read full story