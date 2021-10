Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen powered South Africa to an eight-wicket win over defending champions West Indies in the Twenty20 World Cup on Tuesday.

Chasing 144 for victory in the Super 12 contest, the Proteas bounced back from an opening loss as Van der Dussen (43) and Markram (51) put on an unbeaten partnership of 83 to win with 10 balls to spare in Dubai.