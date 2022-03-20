Cricket

South Africa thump Bangladesh to square up series

th Africa's Rassie van der Dussen (front R) shakes hands with Bangladesh's Afif Hossain (fron L) after South Africa's victory during the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match between South Africa and Bangladesh at the Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg on 20 March, 2022
th Africa's Rassie van der Dussen (front R) shakes hands with Bangladesh's Afif Hossain (fron L) after South Africa's victory during the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match between South Africa and Bangladesh at the Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg on 20 March, 2022AFP

The defeat in the first One-Day International seemingly woke up South Africa as the hosts bounced back with vengeance against Bangladesh on Sunday, thumping the Tigers by seven wickets in the second ODI of the three-match series at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

Pacer Kagiso Rabada set the stage for South Africa with a brilliant 5-39 to restrict Bangladesh to a modest 194-9 in their 50 overs.

Bangladesh actually did well to end up where they did after losing half their side inside 13 overs with just 34 runs on the board.

Afif Hossain rescued Bangladesh from getting bundled out for an embarrassing total with a 72-run innings. The young left-hander found some support from Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mahmudullah, who chipped in with 38 and 25 respectively.

But South Africa’s win never looked in doubt thanks to a returning Quinton de Kock, who struck a brisk 62 off 41 balls to give the Proteas a flying start.

Quinton had to see his team suffer its first-ever defeat against Bangladesh at home soil on Friday from the dressing room after falling sick right before the game. But the wicketkeeper-batsman made sure his team bounced back in style in the series with an impressive victory.

South Africa needed 101 runs to win when Quinton departed in the 16th over. But Kyle Verreynne made an unbeaten 58 off 77 balls and skipper Temba Bavuma contributed 37 off 52 balls to take South Africa to 195-3 in just 37.2 overs.

After losing the first ODI, the South African pace attack pounced on the Bangladesh batters like wounded tigers.

Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal had opted to bat first but was also the first one to depart. Ngidi earlier drew first blood by removing Tamim for one.

Bangladesh then lost their three half-centurions from the previous match, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das and Yasir Ali. All three of them fell to Rabada.

Shakib, who made 77 in the previous match and won the player of the match award, was dismissed for naught. Liton and Yasir, who had made 50 in the first ODI departed for 15 and two respectively.

All three batters got caught as they couldn’t cope with the extra bounce and pace generated by the South African attack’s spearhead.

Wayne Parnell, one of the three changes made by South Africa from the first ODI, trapped Mushfiqur Rahim leg-before wicket for 12 to leave Bangladesh stranded on 34-5.

Afif and Mahmudullah then steadied the innings a bit with a 60-run partnership. But that stand ended when Mahmudullah tucked a harmless looking delivery from Tabraiz Shamsi straight to leg slip to depart for 25.

Afif and Miraz then got together and much like their record seventh wicket stand in the recently concluded home series against Afghanistan where they added 174 runs to rescue the Tigers from an embarrassing defeat, they made sure Bangladesh got as close as possible to the 200-run mark.

The South African fielders also aided them with Miraz and Afif getting a life.

Their luck finally ran out in the 46th over, when Rabada dismissed Afif and Miraz in the space of three deliveries.

Afif tried to pull Rabada but found the outside edge. The South Africa captain took the easy catch to reduce Bangladesh to 180-7 in 45.3 overs.

Miraz also departed just one ball later for 38, with Janneman Malan completing the catch at mid-off.

Bangladesh could score just 13 runs off the remaining 25 balls.

Bangladesh’s best bet of pulling off an upset would’ve been to take early wickets. But Quinton and Malan didn’t allow that. Instead, they formed an 86-run opening stand off just 75 balls to put the hosts firmly on the driving seat.

Miraz broke the stand by removing Malan for 26 and Afif took a brilliant catch at the boundary to end Quinton’s destructive innings and give Bangladesh a glimmer of hope.

But Verreynne and Bavuma added 82 runs together to make their victory a matter of time.

The teams will now travel back to Centurion to play the series decider on 23 March.

