South Africa thump Bangladesh to square up series

Staff Correspondent

The defeat in the first One-Day International seemingly woke up South Africa as the hosts bounced back with vengeance against Bangladesh on Sunday, thumping the Tigers by seven wickets in the second ODI of the three-match series at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

Pacer Kagiso Rabada set the stage for South Africa with a brilliant 5-39 to restrict Bangladesh to a modest 194-9 in their 50 overs.

Bangladesh actually did well to end up where they did after losing half their side inside 13 overs with just 34 runs on the board.

Afif Hossain rescued Bangladesh from getting bundled out for an embarrassing total with a 72-run innings. The young left-hander found some support from Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mahmudullah, who chipped in with 38 and 25 respectively.