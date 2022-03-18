South Africa win toss, ask Bangladesh to bat

South Africa win the toss and elect to bowl first against Bangladesh in the first One Day International (ODI) match at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

Star South African wicketkeeper Quinton De Kock is not playing the match. The Cricket South Africa said, "Quinton De Kock is undergoing a graduated return to play program following a recent illness. His progress is being monitored by the medical team and a decision on his fitness to play will be made before the second Betway ODI."

AFP adds: "Generally it's a good wicket and at night it tends to skid on a bit," said South African captain Temba Bavuma. Teams batting second have a good record in day-night matches in Centurion.

"The stats say it's better to chase," said Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal. "We would have liked to bowl."

But Tamim said he was confident about a team packed with all-rounders as well as some promising fast bowlers.

The three-match series is part of the International Cricket Council's World Cup Super League which counts towards qualification for the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

South Africa: Kyle Verreynne (wk), Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma (capt), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen and Lungi Ngidi

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (capt), Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Yasir Ali, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam and Mustafizur Rahman