South African journo wants Shakib to apologise to Erasmus

Shakib Al Hasan was vocal about his displeasure with the poor umpiring in Bangladesh’s recently concluded first Test against South Africa. South Africa’s Marais Erasmus and Adrian Holdstock were the on-field umpires in the match where several 50-50 decisions went against Bangladesh.

On Day 4, after another wrong decision against Bangladesh from Erasmus, Shakib sent out a tweet, calling on the ICC (International Cricket Council) to reinstate the rule of using neutral umpires in Test matches.