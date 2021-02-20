Sri Lanka appoints Chaminda Vaas as fast bowling coach

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Friday appointed former pacer Chaminda Vass as the national team’s fast bowling coach for the upcoming tour of West Indies.

His appointment comes following the resignation of David Sekar, who was the national fast bowling coach, SLC said in a statement.

Vass currently serves as ‘Fast Bowling Coach’ at the High-Performance Center of the SLC, working with Emerging and National Team Players, it added.

During his illustrious career for Sri Lanka, Vass took 355 Test wickets from 111 matches and 400 ODI wickets from 322 games.