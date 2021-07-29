Sri Lanka beat India to level series

Disciplined bowling and Dhanajaya de Silva's unbeaten 40 helped Sri Lanka to a series-levelling four-wicket win over India in the Covid-19 delayed second Twenty20 international on Wednesday.

Chasing 133 for victory, Sri Lanka depended on an unbeaten 28-run seventh-wicket partnership between De Silva and Chamika Karunaratne, who made 12, to achieve their target with two balls to spare in Colombo.