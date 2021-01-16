Sri Lanka begin first test fight-back after Root's double century

England captain Joe Root scored a double-century, but Sri Lanka began a spirited fight-back to close day three of the first test in Galle on 156 for two in their second innings, trailing the visitors by 130 runs.

Opener Lahiru Thirimanne anchored the Sri Lanka innings with an unbeaten 76 and will resume on Sunday morning with nightwatchman Lasith Embuldeniya, who has yet to score.

It was a vastly improved effort on the home side’s first innings score of 135, as they chase down England's first innings total of 421.

Kusal Perera (62) was the first wicket to fall, caught at deep point by Jack Leach after trying to launch seamer Sam Curran to the boundary.