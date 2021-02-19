Sri Lanka bowler Dhammika Prasad retires from international cricket

Sri Lanka pacer Dhammika Prasad, who last played in 2015 against West Indies, has retired from international cricket at age of 37.

Prasad was a key cog in the bowling wheel of Sri Lanka before a shoulder injury hindered his cricketing career. The right-arm fast-medium bowler had made comeback in first-class cricket but wasn’t able to play for Sri Lanka.

Prasad played an integral role in Sri Lanka’s first series win in England in 2014. His second-innings five-wicket haul has been the highlight of his short career.

Prasad scalped 75 wickets in the longest format of the game and finished with 32 ODI wickets in 24 games. Sri Lanka spinner Rangana Herath on Thursday remembered Prasad’s heroics against England.