Sri Lanka captain warns 'every team' before Bangladesh match

“It’s a simple message. The boys have done well, and they have shown their skills, and they have shown what they really can do in this tournament,” said Shanaka on Saturday.

“They have made their mark in this tournament already, so every team has to have a close look at them, so it’s really good for us.”

The performances back up his confidence.

They dismissed Namibia for 96, Ireland for 101 and then the Netherlands for just 44.

Dushmantha Chameera and Lahiru Kumara have rattled batsmen with raw pace despite the sluggish wickets of the Gulf.

Spinner Maheesh Theekshana, the 21-year-old off-break bowler who only made his international debut, has already left batsmen bamboozled.

He goes into the second round with seven wickets to his name.

Meanwhile, Wanindu Hasaranga and Pathum Nissanka both hit half-centuries against Ireland to rescue their team from a perilous 8-3 at one stage.

It’s a far cry from the team’s build-up to the event.