Sri Lanka cricketers reject pay cut after being held ‘at gunpoint’ by board

Sri Lanka national players are refusing to sign new contracts that see their payments slashed by up to 40 per cent, a lawyer representing them said Friday.

The squad, who say they are being held “at gunpoint”, are particularly angry at the role played by former Australia star Tom Moody who is part of a national board panel that proposed the new contracts.

While no threat of a strike has been made, former captain Angelo Mathews and Test captain Dimuth Karunaratne -- who suffered the biggest cuts -- were dropped from a tour of Bangladesh.

Mathews’ annual fee fell from $130,000 a year to $80,000 while Karunaratne was offered $70,000, a drop of $30,000.