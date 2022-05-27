Sri Lanka crush Bangladesh by 10 wickets

Batting failure in both innings and resilient bowling from the Sri Lankan pacers condemned Bangladesh to a convincing 10-wicket defeat in the fifth day of the Dhaka Test on Friday.

With the defeat, Bangladesh also lost the two-match series 0-1 as the first Test in Chattogram had ended in a draw.

Sri Lankan pacer Asitha Fernando was the star of the final day as he claimed his maiden five-wicket haul in Tests, finishing with 6-51, to rip through Bangladesh’s batting line-up in the second session. He finished with match figures of 10-144.