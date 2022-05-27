Sri Lanka crush Bangladesh by 10 wickets

In the morning session, Liton Das and Shakib Al Hasan gave Bangladesh hopes of saving the match by adding 97 runs in the session after the loss of Mushfiqur Rahim for 23 early in the day.
Their partnership made sure Bangladesh avoided the follow on and allowed the hosts head into Lunch break with an eight-run lead.
But Asitha crushed Bangladesh’s hopes of drawing their first ever Test series against Sri Lanka. He claimed four wickets in quick succession as the hosts lost their remaining five wickets in the session for just 20 runs.
The collapse started when Asitha brilliantly caught Liton off his own bowling to remove the wicketkeeper-batsman for 52.
Shakib also followed his partner to the stands for 58, when his attempt to pull Fernando didn’t come off and he ended up giving a simple catch to the wicketkeeper.
Bangladesh lost the last three wickets for no runs as Mosaddek Hossain (nine) got trapped LBW by Ramesh Mendis and Asitha dismissed Taijul Islam and Khaled Ahmed in consecutive deliveries for ducks to complete the demolition.
Sri Lanka openers just took three overs to complete the chase without losing any wickets. Oshada Fernando and skipper Dimuth Karunaratne remained unbeaten on 21 and seven respectively.
Earlier, Mushfiqur Rahim and Liton Das made 175 and 141 respectively to power Bangladesh to 365 in the first innings. Their partnership of 272 runs saved Bangladesh from ignominy after the team had collapsed to 24-5 within the first 40 minutes of the game.
Pacer Kasun Rajitha and Asitha had taken five and four wickets respectively for Sri Lanka.
In reply, Angelo Mathews struck his second century in the series, this time an unbeaten 145, while Dinesh Chandimal made 124 as Sri Lanka scored 506 in their reply and earned a 141-run lead.
Shakib Al Hasan took 5-96 while Ebadot Hossain claimed 4-148.