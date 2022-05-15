Sri Lanka opt to bat first

Sri Lankan skipper skipper Dimuth Karunaratne won the toss and elected to bat first in the first Test against host Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Sunday.

Ahead of the match Test captain of Bangladesh, Mominul Haque confirmed that left-handed all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan will play the first Test of the two-match series against Sri Lanka.

Mominul Haque also emphasised on dominating Sri Lanka for full five days in their bid to make a winning start to the two-match series, reports BSS.

Dominating the opponents for full five days is the thing that remains elusive for Bangladesh over the last two years, when they showed they had the credential to make them a force to reckon with in this format.