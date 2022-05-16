Sri Lanka reach 327-6 at lunch as Nayeem strikes again

Off spinner Nayeem Hasan pegged back Sri Lanka with double strike but Sri Lanka bolstered their position, reaching 327-6 at lunch on day two of the first Test at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Monday, reports BSS.

Angelo Mathews was the key in steadying the innings as he closed in on his fourth 150 plus knock. At the first interval of the day, he was batting on 147 with Ramesh Mendis on 1.

Resuming the day on 258-4, Mathews and another overnight unbeaten batter Dinesh Chandimal made a smooth progress despite some good bowling of Bangladesh bowlers.