Cricket

Bangladesh-Sri Lanka first Test

Sri Lanka reach 327-6 at lunch as Nayeem strikes again

Prothom Alo English Desk
Bangladesh's Nayeem Hasan celebrates after dismissing Sri Lanka's Dinesh Chandimal (not pictured) during the second day of the first Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on 16 May, 2022
Bangladesh's Nayeem Hasan celebrates after dismissing Sri Lanka's Dinesh Chandimal (not pictured) during the second day of the first Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on 16 May, 2022AFP

Off spinner Nayeem Hasan pegged back Sri Lanka with double strike but Sri Lanka bolstered their position, reaching 327-6 at lunch on day two of the first Test at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Monday, reports BSS.

Angelo Mathews was the key in steadying the innings as he closed in on his fourth 150 plus knock. At the first interval of the day, he was batting on 147 with Ramesh Mendis on 1.

Resuming the day on 258-4, Mathews and another overnight unbeaten batter Dinesh Chandimal made a smooth progress despite some good bowling of Bangladesh bowlers.

The hosts bowlers in fact were happy to stem the run flow as they were not getting assistance from the wicket.

Mathews, however, took the charge to go after the bowlers in his attempt to pace the scoreboard.

Chandimal, who appeared to be shaky initially, found his rhythm, hitting a six off left-arm spinner Taijul Islam.

But as it looked, Sri Lanka will head to lunch without losing any wicket, Chandimal made the first mistake of the day, trying to reverse sweep Nayeem.

Chandimal made 66 off 148 with two fours and three sixes.

He reviewed the leg-before decision in vain as the 136-run partnership between him and Mathews came to an.

Four balls later, Nayeem dismissed Niroshan Dickwell (3) with a quicker delivery that went straight to crash his stump. Nayeem added two wickets with his first day's two wickets to end 4-87.

