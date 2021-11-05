Sri Lanka send champions West Indies out of T20 World Cup
AFP
Abu Dhabi
West Indies' players greet Sri Lanka's cricketers after the end of play in the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between West Indies and Sri Lanka at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on 4 November 2021. AFP
Sri Lanka defeated West Indies by 20 runs at the T20 World Cup on Thursday, confirming the defending champions' elimination from the tournament.
Chasing 190 to win, West Indies reached 169-8 in their 20 overs, leaving Australia and South Africa to fight for the final semi-final spot from Group 1 where leaders England are already effectively through.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Charith Asalanka (68) and Pathum Nissanka (51) led already-eliminated Sri Lanka to 189-3 before Shimron Hetmyer top-scored for West Indies with a career-best unbeaten 81.