Sri Lanka stand firm as Windies Test fizzles out

Sri Lanka’s top-order batting held firm to ensure a draw and a drawn series against the West Indies on the last day of the second and final Test at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Friday.

Set the daunting target of 377 and resuming at 29 without loss, the tourists reached 193 for two with a tops core of 75 by captain Dimuth Karunaratne and an unbeaten 66 by Oshada Fernando leading the resistance.

After managing just 16 runs in three previous innings, Karunaratne’s 25th Test half-century spanned over four hours.

He faced 176 deliveries and struck nine fours before being trapped lbw by seam bowling all-rounder Kyle Mayers just before the end of the post-lunch period.