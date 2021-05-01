Sri Lanka take charge as Tigers crumble

Sri Lanka are leading by 259 runs against Bangladesh with eight wickets in hand at the end of day three of the second Test in Kandy, reports UNB.
Bangladesh were bundled out for 251 runs in their first innings, replying to Sri Lanka's first innings total of 493 for 7.
With the lead of 242 runs, Sri Lanka chose to not impose the follow-on. They instead, took the field to bat and at the end of the day's play were 17/2 in seven overs with Taijul Islam and Mehidy Hasan Miraz taking one wicket each.
Earlier, Praveen Jayawickrama bagged six wickets to wrap up Bangladesh for 251 in their first innings. His six wickets for 92 is now the best bowling figures for a debutant Sri Lankan bowler.
Bangladesh lost the last seven wickets for just 37 runs, with most of the batsmen falling prey to Praveen's left-arm spin.
The 22-year-old spinner completed his five-wicket haul scalping the wicket of Mehidy Hasan Miraz during the 76th over. The right-handed batsman, who had recorded his maiden Test ton in the last series against West Indies at home, tried to clear the ball through the midwicket region but failed to execute it well and the ball hit his pad.
Earlier, Tamim Iqbal and Saif Hassan made a good start of 98 runs for Bangladesh at the first wicket stand.
Tamim was the highest run-getter with 92 while Mominul Haque and Mushfiqur Rahim ended up on 49 and 40.
Along with Jayawickrama, Suranga Lakmal and Ramesh Mendis also did well, taking two wickets each.
Earlier, Sri Lankan openers - Dimuth Karunarate and Lahiru Thirimanne - hit a century each in the first innings of the match. Oshada Fernando and Niroshan Dickwella also did well with the bat, scoring unbeaten 81 and 77.
For Bangladesh, Taskin bagged four wickets for 127 runs, the best bowling figure for the right-arm pacer, while Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shoriful Islam and Taiju Islam took one wicket each.