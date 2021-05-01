Sri Lanka take charge as Tigers crumble

Sri Lanka are leading by 259 runs against Bangladesh with eight wickets in hand at the end of day three of the second Test in Kandy, reports UNB.

Bangladesh were bundled out for 251 runs in their first innings, replying to Sri Lanka's first innings total of 493 for 7.

With the lead of 242 runs, Sri Lanka chose to not impose the follow-on. They instead, took the field to bat and at the end of the day's play were 17/2 in seven overs with Taijul Islam and Mehidy Hasan Miraz taking one wicket each.

Earlier, Praveen Jayawickrama bagged six wickets to wrap up Bangladesh for 251 in their first innings. His six wickets for 92 is now the best bowling figures for a debutant Sri Lankan bowler.

Bangladesh lost the last seven wickets for just 37 runs, with most of the batsmen falling prey to Praveen's left-arm spin.

