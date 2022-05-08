Cricket

Bangladesh v Sri Lanka Test series

Sri Lanka team arrives in Dhaka

Sports Correspondent
Dhaka
Sri Lanka batsman Dinesh Chandimal after landing in Dhaka with the team on 8 April, 2022.
Sri Lanka batsman Dinesh Chandimal after landing in Dhaka with the team on 8 April, 2022.Twitter

Sri Lanka cricket team arrived in Dhaka on Sunday to play a two-match Test series against hosts Bangladesh.

The 18-man Lankan team landed at the Hazrat Shahjalal International airport at 12:30 PM. The visitors were scheduled to land at 11:45 AM but due to a delay in their flight they arrived about an hour late.

The Sri Lankan team, led by Dimuth Karunaratne, was taken directly to the Hotel Sonargaon in the capital from the airport.

All members of the Sri Lankan contingent would provide samples for Covid-19 testing in the hotel. They will be allowed to start training given they test negative for the virus.

After training at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on 9 May, the Sri Lankan team is scheduled to play a two-day practice match against a BCB XI at the BKSP in Savar.

After the practice match, both teams will travel to Chattogram on 13 May ahead of the first Test, which will take place at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, starting on 15 May.

The second and final Test of the series will begin in Dhaka on 23 May.

Both Tests are part of the ICC World Test Championship. Sri Lanka is currently fifth in the points-table with 50 per cent points while Bangladesh are languishing at number eight with 16.66 per cent points.

Bangladesh last faced off against the island nation in a two-Test series last year. The hosts Sri Lanka won that series 1-0.

Sri Lanka squad:

Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Kamil Mishara, Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya De SilvA, Kamindu Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella, Dinesh Chandimal, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Suminda Lakshan, Kasun Rajitha, Vishwa Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Praveen Jayawickrama, Lasith Embuldeniya.

Bangladesh squad for Chattogram Test:

Mominul Haque (c), Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Kumar, Yasir Ali, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Ebadot Hossain, Khaled Ahmed, Nurul Hasan, Rejaur Rahman, Shohidul Islam, Shoriful Islam (subject to fitness), Mosaddek Hossain.

