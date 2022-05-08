Sri Lanka team arrives in Dhaka

Sri Lanka cricket team arrived in Dhaka on Sunday to play a two-match Test series against hosts Bangladesh.

The 18-man Lankan team landed at the Hazrat Shahjalal International airport at 12:30 PM. The visitors were scheduled to land at 11:45 AM but due to a delay in their flight they arrived about an hour late.

The Sri Lankan team, led by Dimuth Karunaratne, was taken directly to the Hotel Sonargaon in the capital from the airport.