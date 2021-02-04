Sri Lanka to tour Bangladesh for ODI series in May

IANS
Chattogram
Tamim Iqbal (L) plays a shot as the Sri Lanka wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella (C) looks on during the third one day international (ODI) cricket match of the Tri-Nations Series between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on 19 January 2018
Tamim Iqbal (L) plays a shot as the Sri Lanka wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella (C) looks on during the third one day international (ODI) cricket match of the Tri-Nations Series between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on 19 January 2018AFP

Sri Lanka will tour Bangladesh for a three-match ODI series in May while Bangladesh’s postponed Test tour of Sri Lanka will take place later.

“Sri Lanka team will come in May to play three ODIs that is part of WC Super League,” Akram Khan, chairman (cricket operations), Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), told newspersons on Wednesday.

“We are expected to visit Sri Lanka sooner or later (for the Test series that was postponed earlier), but the date is yet to be finalised,” he said.

Bangladesh were set to play three Test matches in Sri Lanka in July and August, 2020. The tour was later postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bangladesh are currently playing a two-Test series at home against the West Indies. They ended the first day of the first Test in Chattogram on 242/5 with opener Shadman Islam scoring 59.

Advertisement

More News

Bangladesh score 86 runs losing two wickets before lunch on day 2

Bangladesh score 86 runs losing two wickets before lunch on day 2

Shakib hits 25th Test half century, guides Bangladesh

Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan plays a shot during the first day of the first cricket Test match between Bangladesh and West Indies at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on 3 February 2021

Bangladesh, West Indies share opening day honours

Bangladesh, West Indies share opening day honours

Warrican strikes after Shadman fifty

West Indies' players celebrate the dismissal of Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal (not pictured) during the first day of the first cricket Test match between Bangladesh and West Indies at the Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on 3 February 2021