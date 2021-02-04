Sri Lanka to tour Bangladesh for ODI series in May

Sri Lanka will tour Bangladesh for a three-match ODI series in May while Bangladesh’s postponed Test tour of Sri Lanka will take place later.

“Sri Lanka team will come in May to play three ODIs that is part of WC Super League,” Akram Khan, chairman (cricket operations), Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), told newspersons on Wednesday.

“We are expected to visit Sri Lanka sooner or later (for the Test series that was postponed earlier), but the date is yet to be finalised,” he said.

Bangladesh were set to play three Test matches in Sri Lanka in July and August, 2020. The tour was later postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bangladesh are currently playing a two-Test series at home against the West Indies. They ended the first day of the first Test in Chattogram on 242/5 with opener Shadman Islam scoring 59.