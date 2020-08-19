Sri Lanka tour: Cricketers to undergo COVID-19 test

BCB is expected to announce the squad for this tour in early September. Before that, all the members of the Bangladesh national team will be tested for COVID-19. After that, a brief practice camp will be held in Dhaka.

“All the national team players will give their saliva and other samples on August 18 at their home, and we are expecting to check-in the hotel on 20 August. After that, we will host a short practice camp in Dhaka,” Akram Khan told the media on Tuesday.

“We'll announce the squad within 10-15 of next month. We need to raise the number of players in the squad to 20-22. The Covid-19 situation is not a simple one. We have to think about many options because it's going to be a long tour, and it'll be tough for us. We still don't know how many days of quarantine is required after reaching Sri Lanka. However, we are taking preparation considering everything,” he added.