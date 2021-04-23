Sri Lanka trail by 312 runs as Bangaldesh claim 3 wickets

Sri Lanka have responded well to Bangladesh's first-innings total of 541 in the Kandy Test, scoring 229 for three in 73 overs in the Kandy Test, reports UNB.

At the end of day three on Friday, captain Dimuth Karunaratne and all-rounder Dhananjaya de Silva were batting at 85 and 26. Sri Lanka are trailing by 312 runs with two days to left play.

The Lankans started well before the lunch break of day three, posting 114 runs in the first wicket stand, thanks to 58 of Lahiru Thirimanne.





