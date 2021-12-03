Sri Lanka win 2nd Test as West Indies collapse

Spinners Lasith Embuldeniya and Ramesh Mendis took all 10 wickets as Sri Lanka shot out the West Indies for 132 to win the second Test in Galle on Friday by 164 runs with a session to spare.

Chasing an improbable target of 297, the West Indies lost only two wickets in the first session and looked determined to save the Test match.

But in a sensational collapse, they lost eight wickets for 40 runs after lunch to surrender the match and maintain their streak of never having won a Test on the island.

Not a single batsman managed a half-century in the second innings, with Nkrumah Bonner's 44 being the highest. Off-spinner Mendis triggered the collapse when he claimed three wickets in an over in the afternoon session.