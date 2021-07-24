Sri Lanka win first ODI over India in four years

Avishka Fernando and Bhanuka Rajapaksa hit half centuries as Sri Lanka beat India by three wickets for a consolation win in the rain-hit third one-day international on Friday.

Chasing a revised target of 227 in the reduced 47-overs-a-side contest, Sri Lanka depended on a 109-run second-wicket stand between Fernando (76) and Rajapaksa (65) to achieve their target with 48 balls to spare in Colombo. India won the three-match series 2-1.

Sri Lanka collected 10 Super League points for the 2023 World Cup qualification and won their first ODI against India since 2017.