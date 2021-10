Sri Lanka women's cricket team are in talks for touring Pakistan for an ODI series ahead of the cricket World Cup global qualifier which is set to start from 21 November in Zimbabwe.

If the series takes place, it will be Sri Lanka's first game in the last 18 months since the T20 World Cup in Australia in 2020. Recently, after New Zealand decided to abandon its Pakistan tour right ahead of the first ODI, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) also announced that its men's and women's tours of Pakistan would not go ahead as planned.