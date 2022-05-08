Sri Lanka won’t take Bangladesh lightly: Mathews

Sri Lanka all-rounder Angelo Mathews said that it would be ‘foolish’ of them to take Bangladesh lightly in the forthcoming two-Test series between the two teams, starting on 15 May in Chattogram.

The Sri Lanka team landed in Dhaka on Sunday for the series, which is part of the ICC World Test Championship. The Lankan players have provided samples for Covid-19 testing and will train at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Monday if they test clear of the virus.