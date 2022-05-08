Sri Lanka won’t take Bangladesh lightly: Mathews

The visitors will also play a two-day practice match against a BCB XI at BKSP before travelling to Chattogram on 13 May to play the first Test.
Before leaving for Bangladesh, Mathews told the media, “Bangladesh is a very strong team. It would be foolish to take them lightly. To beat them, we have to play our best cricket. We have to put forth a very good performance.”
Sri Lanka has made a number of changes to their Test squad for this series and as a result, lack experience in the bowling department.
But Mathews is hopeful that their bowlers will do well against Bangladesh, “We have the skill and talent, now we need to set good plans and execute them over there. I’m hopeful that we will be able to do that. We have a good team. Hopefully, we can beat Bangladesh in their home.”
“They are a very good team at home. They have defeated many big teams in their backyard. As I’ve said before, we have to play our best cricket over there.”
The Tigers have lost the last four Test they played at home, losing two matches each against West Indies and Pakistan. Bangladesh last won a Test match at home back in February 2020, against Zimbabwe.
Bangladesh’s previous Test series against the Islanders was last year. Bangladesh drew the first Test in Pallekele but lost the second one.
This is the fifth time Sri Lanka is touring Bangladesh for a Test series. They played thier last Test series in Bangladesh in 2018. All in all, Sri Lanka has played eight Tests in Bangladesh, out of which they have won six and drew two.