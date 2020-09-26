Stafanie Taylor feels 'great' after reaching T20I milestone of 3,000 runs

Seven wickets away from 100 T20I wickets, the all-rounder will join her teammate Anisa Mohammed (first cricketer to take 100 T20I wickets) as the only West Indians to reach a century of T20I wickets. When she achieves this, coupled with crossing 3,000 runs, she will be in a class of her own as the first cricketer to achieve this historic double.

"I would love to see some young players coming through, integrating with the old folks...we definitely need a feeder system. That's the one thing we lack...when you look around the world to places like Australia, India and England who have been doing it really good with young players coming through the system...and when they reach the international level it's nothing new or foreign to them...," said Stafanie while indicating she would love to see more young players coming through women's cricket.