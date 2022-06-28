Stokes vows same attacking 'mindset' against India after Kiwi rout

England captain Ben Stokes has insisted there will be no let-up from his side when they face India just days after whitewashing Test world champions New Zealand.

A first series under the new leadership duo of Stokes and red-ball head coach Brendon McCullum, a former New Zealand captain, ended with an emphatic seven-wicket win in Leeds on Monday that sealed a 3-0 triumph over the Black Caps.

For the third time in as many matches, England made light of a potentially tricky run chase, with Jonny Bairstow ending a pursuit of 296 by smashing a six on his Headingley home ground.

England, however, have just a few days to savour their success before facing India at Edgbaston in a match starting Friday.