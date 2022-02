Former Australian batter Stuart Grant Law has been named as the interim head coach of the Afghanistan men's team for the Bangladesh tour. Afghanistan is slated to lock horns with Bangladesh from 23 February.

"He has already reached Bangladesh and will step up into the role of interim head coach ahead of the upcoming ODI and T20I series against side," Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said in a statement.

According to the official statement, the ACB has launched the recruitment process for hiring a new head coach.