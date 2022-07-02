Stuck between the devil and the deep blue sea

The Bangladesh team got a little taste of what the past greats of the game like Sir Don Bradman and Wally Hammond used to go through every year. In the nascent years of international cricket, teams would travel across continents on ships for tours. They would spend weeks on giant ships and were at the mercy of the ocean.

The Bangladesh team, on the other hand, had to spend around five hours on a medium sized ferry and travel from one island nation to another in the Caribbean. And it’s safe to presume that majority of those players would happily go about the rest of their lives without a similar experience.