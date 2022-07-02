Stuck between the devil and the deep blue sea

Expectations from the Test series were low from the start. No one expected a triumphant series win but wanted to see some fight from the visitors and maybe a draw.
But the Tigers somehow managed to fail to live up to the already lowered bar of expectation and suffered a 0-2 drubbing in the series.
After getting tormented by the red-ball, the cricketers were glad to move onto the limited-overs portion of the tour.
The belief in the team is that they are a much more competitive team in the white-ball formats compared to Tests. The Twenty20 International captain Mahmudullah expressed that belief in a press-conference a day before the three-match T20I series begins.
“I think it’s a different ball game now. Red-ball is different to white-ball cricket. So we’re keeping the red-ball issues aside and trying to focus on our T20 games as we’re preparing for the World Cup as well,” Mahmudullah said on Friday.
Mahmudullah is right to infer that the team is more comfortable in white-ball cricket. However, there is no debate about which white-ball format they prefer.
Bangladesh is currently a formidable 50-over side, which is exemplified by their second position in the ICC ODI Super League. In their previous ODI assignment, they even achieved a series win over South Africa in South Africa.
But in T20Is, the recent record looks grim. After the series wins against Australia and New Zealand at home last year on tailor-made pitches for spin bowling, Bangladesh has had a horrid time in the format.
In their last 10 T20Is, they have won only one match, which was against Afghanistan in Dhaka in March.
Mahmudullah’s men lost to Scotland and went winless in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup, then got clean-swept 0-3 at home by Pakistan and drew a two-match series against Afghanistan at home.
Recent records don’t present a rosy picture for the visitors but they have some avenues to draw inspiration from.
In their last away tour against West Indies, they won the T20I series 2-1. Although that series took place in Florida, US, it still remains as a major away series win for the Tigers in a format where series triumphs that too in abroad come too few and far between.
The match is scheduled to take place at the Windsor Park in Dominica, where international cricket has been absent for the past five years.
Bangladesh have played only two ODI matches at the venue back in 2009. Only two members of that Bangladesh team are part of the current squad. They are Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah.
Bangladesh had won both of those matches and both Shakib and Mahmudullah have been reminiscing in the dressing room about those wins.
“I was talking to Shakib while travelling in the bus here. When we entered the dressing room, we were recalling how we played and won during that tour. It feels good to think about it,” Mahmudullah said.
The people in Dominica are also eagerly waiting for international cricket to return to their shores. But the weather could very well play spoilsport.
Both teams haven’t been able to train at the venue due to constant rain showers and more rain is in the forecast during the match.
The first T20I will begin at 11:30pm Bangladesh Standard Time, but possible rain interruptions could push back the starting time, truncate the length of the game and in the worst case scenario, cancel out the match.
After failing to succeed in the red-ball test against the Caribbeans, Bangladesh is up against another tough challenge in the shortest format of the game. The comfort of 50-over cricket is still a week or so away. In the meantime, it looks like the team will remain stuck between the devil and the deep blue sea.