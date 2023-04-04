Bangladesh reduce Ireland to 65-3 at lunch

Bangladesh bowlers gave the hosts a good start as they reduced Ireland to 65-3 at lunch on Day 1 of the one-off Test at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday.
Pacers Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam and left-arm spinner Taijul Islam took one wicket each in a session dominated by the hosts.
Harry Tector and Curtis Campher, two of the six Test debutants in the Ireland XI, are batting on 18 and nine respectively at the end of the session.
Asked to bowl, Bangladesh pacers kept testing the Irish openers from the start and removed both of them inside 10 overs.
Shoriful drew first blood, trapping Murray Cummins (five) leg before wicket in the fifth over.
Ebadot was next to get among the wickets, getting James McCollum (15) caught at second slip, with Najmul Hossain Shanto taking the catch.
Captain Andy Balbirnie and Tector tried to hold down the fort for the rest of the session. But their 21-run stand off 11.5 overs ended when Balbirnie tried to sweep a fuller length delivery against Taijul but got struck on the foot and was rightfully given out lbw.
Tector and Campher then played out the remaining 4.1 overs before the umpires called for lunch interval.
Earlier, Bangladesh picked three pacers– Ebadot, Shoriful and Khaled Ahmed– in a home Test for the first time since 2014.
Ireland, who are playing a Test after almost four years, handed debuts to six players.